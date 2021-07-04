WazirX Hits Market Capitalization of $355.74 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $355.74 million and approximately $54.81 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WazirX has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00003418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00044781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00136501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00167338 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,453.24 or 1.00059179 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002924 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 293,763,584 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

