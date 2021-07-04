Webcoin (WEB) One Day Volume Hits $1.00

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded down 32.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last seven days, Webcoin has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Webcoin has a total market capitalization of $68,179.31 and approximately $1.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Webcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00054866 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00018291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.34 or 0.00790724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Webcoin Profile

Webcoin is a coin. Webcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,439,990 coins. Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here . Webcoin’s official website is webcoin.today . Webcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@webcoinstoday

According to CryptoCompare, “WebHits is a website traffic exchange platform. It is a traffic trading ecosystem where users can either publish their websites to be visited and/or visit other users websites. WebHits allows users to perform traffic exchanges in an automated way by featuring a traffic session manager or, to reduce the waiting time, users can manually visit other websites. Webcoin is a utility ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain and serves the purpose of a unified currency for buying and selling services within the Webhits.io platform. “

Webcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Webcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

