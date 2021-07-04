Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Acquires 1,114 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13,516.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 63,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $782,295.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,956,008.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $538,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,939.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,362 shares of company stock valued at $20,748,028. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $106.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.69. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $66.87 and a 52-week high of $106.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.96, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.