Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Acquires 99,086 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,171 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,086 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $7,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 189.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,434,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,562,000 after purchasing an additional 557,308 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 843.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 254.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 43,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBAN. Barclays increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

In related news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

