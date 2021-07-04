Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,428 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.42% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,069,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after purchasing an additional 120,727 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $26.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.52. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $31.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 91,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $2,652,232.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,749 shares in the company, valued at $14,891,895.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 18,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $551,271.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,860.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 240,160 shares of company stock worth $7,003,897. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

