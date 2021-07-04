Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys 5,797 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.14% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 170.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 400.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 71.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

WWE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Cfra downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

In related news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $2,063,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWE opened at $57.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.01.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.60 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

