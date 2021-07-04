Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys 77,715 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 706.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,715 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.14% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $6,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BHVN shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $99.78 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $57.66 and a 12 month high of $106.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.96.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.39) EPS. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

