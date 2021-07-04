Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 147,913 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 147,913 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

CFG opened at $46.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.78.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

