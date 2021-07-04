Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 49,533 Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYAAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ryanair by 5.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 992,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ryanair by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY opened at $111.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.12. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $63.85 and a twelve month high of $121.63.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RYAAY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. AlphaValue downgraded Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Erste Group raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

