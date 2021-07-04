Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 724,577 Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 724,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,369,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 1.42% of Yellow as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yellow during the 1st quarter valued at $9,333,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Yellow during the first quarter valued at about $9,094,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Yellow in the first quarter worth about $7,843,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Yellow in the first quarter worth about $6,078,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yellow during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Yellow in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Yellow from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Yellow in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Yellow stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. Yellow Co. has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yellow Co. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

