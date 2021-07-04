Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,265 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Cedar Fair worth $7,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $45.58 on Friday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.60.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

