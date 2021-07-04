Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 64.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,360 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.86.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CAT opened at $217.76 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $125.11 and a one year high of $246.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $119.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

