Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,249 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Eaton by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 338.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,943,000 after acquiring an additional 307,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.53.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton stock opened at $151.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $84.87 and a 1-year high of $151.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

