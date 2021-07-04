Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in ASML by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $687.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $288.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $667.79. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $343.25 and a 52 week high of $710.97.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Grupo Santander cut ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.00.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

