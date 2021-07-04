Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC cut its position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Acceleron Pharma worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XLRN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth $38,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 20.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $126.33 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $146.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.07.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.22). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 158.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

XLRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.62.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $894,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $7,326,768.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,314 shares of company stock valued at $9,628,518. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

