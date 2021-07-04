Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $5.20 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 100,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 99,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

Shares of SHW opened at $275.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $190.67 and a 1 year high of $293.05. The company has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.56.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

