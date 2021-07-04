Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $5.36 Million Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC reduced its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 694,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 503,596 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.16% of TechnipFMC worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 108,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 8.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 27,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 521.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 2.26.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.34.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

