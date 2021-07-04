Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $6.28 Million Position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 228,301 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.58% of QuinStreet worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,966,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,725,000 after purchasing an additional 168,046 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,450,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,738,000 after buying an additional 355,816 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,410,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,638,000 after buying an additional 147,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after acquiring an additional 75,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $141,946.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,979.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $42,992.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,726 shares in the company, valued at $7,875,007.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,110. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $18.55 on Friday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.65 million, a PE ratio of 46.37 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.53.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $153.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

