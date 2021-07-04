Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $6.60 Million Holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,887 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.15% of QTS Realty Trust worth $6,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,813,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,205,000 after buying an additional 616,747 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,658,000 after purchasing an additional 30,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,551,000 after purchasing an additional 96,364 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,160,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,785,000 after purchasing an additional 51,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,487,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.94.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,206,579.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $424,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,208,847.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE QTS opened at $77.49 on Friday. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.42%.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

