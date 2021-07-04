Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Makes New $5.38 Million Investment in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Commerce Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,507,000 after acquiring an additional 14,151 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 120.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $75.06 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $83.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,796,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

