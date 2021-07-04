Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Makes New $5.38 Million Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 92,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,266,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,430,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823,712 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,158,514,000 after buying an additional 3,449,655 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,859,000 after buying an additional 3,177,134 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 379.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,016,000 after buying an additional 2,497,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $599,588. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $56.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.47.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

