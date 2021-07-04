Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Makes New $7.70 Million Investment in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 334,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,701,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.17% of Sterling Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,023,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,871,000 after buying an additional 986,117 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,943,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,917,000 after buying an additional 289,094 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,327,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,594,000 after buying an additional 546,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,872,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,162,000 after acquiring an additional 44,944 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,400.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $101,257.52. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STL stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $27.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.70.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $253.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.35 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 28.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STL shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

