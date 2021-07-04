Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 479,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,868,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.18% of GrafTech International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 130.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 54.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Several research firms have commented on EAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EAF opened at $11.52 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.69. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.05.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 102.08% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.47%.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.