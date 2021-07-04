Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.13.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $116.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.64 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.13.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $788,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $361,770.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,276 shares of company stock worth $16,518,831 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

