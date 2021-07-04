Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 77,808 Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 77,808 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,518,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Texas Capital Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,300,000 after acquiring an additional 60,834 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 183,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 20,268 shares during the period.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $363,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

TCBI opened at $64.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.83. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.37 and a 52 week high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $239.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Hovde Group raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

