Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 91,626 Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 91,626 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,831,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.28% of Talend as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. bought a new position in Talend during the fourth quarter worth $59,810,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Talend by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,052,000 after purchasing an additional 390,957 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Talend by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,451,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,642,000 after buying an additional 395,186 shares during the period. Tensile Capital Management LP increased its position in Talend by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 925,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,483,000 after buying an additional 72,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Talend by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 814,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,212,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TLND shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $102,513.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,113,776.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLND opened at $65.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.99. Talend S.A. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $79.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.86 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 28.29% and a negative return on equity of 147.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Talend S.A. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

