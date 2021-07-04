Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 175.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,465 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 310.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

TT stock opened at $187.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $89.58 and a 1-year high of $189.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.38. The company has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.79.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

