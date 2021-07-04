Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 126,099 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 81.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 126,099 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.28.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $224.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $164.66 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The company has a market capitalization of $149.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

