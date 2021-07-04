Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 17,610 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,610 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.10% of Ashland Global worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.82.

Ashland Global stock opened at $87.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.08. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.33 and a 52-week high of $95.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.