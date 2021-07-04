Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 43,008 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,274 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,008 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.08% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $1,556,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 94,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 20,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,185,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,231,000 after purchasing an additional 27,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.63.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $72.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $83.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.46.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.46 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

