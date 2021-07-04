Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 63,893 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 63,893 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,800,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,511,228,000 after acquiring an additional 217,519 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,794,739,000 after buying an additional 867,636 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,084,755,000 after buying an additional 897,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,758,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,006,156,000 after acquiring an additional 20,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,048,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $818,544,000 after acquiring an additional 39,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $270.91 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.15 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.25.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.