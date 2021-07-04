Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 75,063 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,527 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 75,063 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.95.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMCSA opened at $58.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $267.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $39.03 and a 52 week high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

