Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Takes $6.08 Million Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 231,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Evoqua Water Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,313,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,536,000 after purchasing an additional 154,752 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 910,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,940,000 after buying an additional 74,462 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 9,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,884. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $602,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,802,116. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $34.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 63.11 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.