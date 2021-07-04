Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Takes Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 101,073 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,896,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 314.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,140,098 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $339,280,000 after buying an additional 3,141,127 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $796,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,316 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,209,653 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $172,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 254.5% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,269,924 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $99,206,000 after purchasing an additional 911,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $199,789.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,897 shares of company stock worth $704,217. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock opened at $69.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.52. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

