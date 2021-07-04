Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Takes Position in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 931,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 1.11% of New Senior Investment Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 481,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 75,919 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 572,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 290,757 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,354,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,588,000 after purchasing an additional 326,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 28.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 45,530 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of New Senior Investment Group stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $740.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $8.99.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNR. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Colliers Securities lowered New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.10 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.37.

New Senior Investment Group Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

