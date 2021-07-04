Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 76.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127,723 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 261.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 54,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 39,123 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $537,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,982,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,789 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,903,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $166.86 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.79 and a twelve month high of $170.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,201,943. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

