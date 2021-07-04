Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,308 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $88.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.38. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $96.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

