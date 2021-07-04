Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC cut its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,812 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.31.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:URI opened at $319.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.05. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $354.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $322.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.