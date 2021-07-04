Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.06% of Welltower worth $16,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WELL. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Welltower by 461.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,126,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,808,000 after purchasing an additional 926,121 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $84.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.23. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $84.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 68.54%.

Several brokerages have commented on WELL. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.19.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

