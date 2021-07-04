WeOwn (CHX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $103,596.00

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. During the last week, WeOwn has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WeOwn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WeOwn has a market cap of $879,001.70 and $103,596.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00053464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00017730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.14 or 0.00762757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.10 or 0.07924227 BTC.

WeOwn Profile

CHX is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. The official message board for WeOwn is medium.com/ownmarket . The official website for WeOwn is weown.com . WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

WeOwn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeOwn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeOwn using one of the exchanges listed above.

