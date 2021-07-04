WHALE 1-Day Volume Tops $354,608.00 (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 4th. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for about $8.52 or 0.00024739 BTC on popular exchanges. WHALE has a total market cap of $51.78 million and approximately $354,608.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00045460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00132642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.02 or 0.00168423 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,519.98 or 1.00203682 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,075,703 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

