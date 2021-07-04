WHALE Price Tops $8.49 on Major Exchanges (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar. WHALE has a total market cap of $51.58 million and approximately $302,703.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for $8.49 or 0.00023928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00044690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00141101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00167852 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,488.08 or 1.00029221 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002924 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,075,703 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

