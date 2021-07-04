Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 941,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $35,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

WPM stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.37. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.45.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.