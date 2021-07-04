Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will report $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.32 and the lowest is $5.60. Whirlpool reported earnings of $2.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 177.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year earnings of $24.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.20 to $24.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $22.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.20 to $26.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total transaction of $15,319,192.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 37,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.91, for a total transaction of $8,845,681.36. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WHR traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.49. 534,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,128. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $130.90 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

