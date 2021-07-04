WhiteCoin Achieves Market Cap of $703.74 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $703.74 million and $29.01 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00002720 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00048469 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00020962 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007930 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 930,480,140 coins and its circulating supply is 730,480,139 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

