Whiteheart (WHITE) Price Up 38.4% This Week

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded up 38.4% against the US dollar. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $6.23 million and $294,577.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for about $700.58 or 0.01971619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Whiteheart alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00046395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00136378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.28 or 0.00166839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,603.76 or 1.00198887 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002930 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Whiteheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whiteheart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.