Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $239.70 Million

Brokerages expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to report $239.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $236.00 million and the highest is $244.10 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year sales of $999.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $982.00 million to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $932.00 million to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.30 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WLL. Truist Securities upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valueworks LLC increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 806,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,170,000 after purchasing an additional 94,425 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 61,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 34,216 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $4,770,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLL opened at $57.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.07. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $57.59.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

