WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,811 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 28,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 758,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $22,309,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,521,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,577,402.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett acquired 20,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 129,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,606,760 shares of company stock valued at $546,920,812. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.63.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $425.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.37 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WSC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

