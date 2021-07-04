Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Acquires 1,534 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,156 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.8% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,787,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,307,216. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.98. The company has a market capitalization of $209.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $91.50 and a one year high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

