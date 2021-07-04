Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Buys 495 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,247 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.8% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 993.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $398.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,214. The company has a 50 day moving average of $382.86. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $400.77. The stock has a market cap of $176.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,730 shares of company stock valued at $5,277,679 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

